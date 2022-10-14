B'desh sees highest daily spike of 8 dengue deaths

Dhaka, Oct 14 Bangladesh has reported eight more fatalities from dengue, the highest daily caseload, bringing the death toll to 83 so far this year.

The South Asian country has witnessed a significant spike in dengue cases this month, with 7,190 cases and 28 deaths registered, according to the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In September, 9,911 dengue cases were recorded after 3,521 people were infected with the mosquito-borne disease in August, Xinhua news agency quoted the Directorate as saying.

Hospitals and clinics in Dhaka are now crammed with dengue patients.

A total of 765 fresh cases including 497 in Dhaka were reported in the last 24 hours.

The DGHS has recorded 23,282 dengue cases and 20,405 recoveries so far this year.

While 28 deaths were reported so far in October, there were 34 deaths in September, 11 in August, nine in July and one in June, the DGHS said.

The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk nation for mosquito-borne diseases.

The country, with a population of about 170 million, is especially vulnerable to the virus because of insufficient biosecurity and deficient disease surveillance.

In severe cases, dengue can cause joint pain, nausea, vomiting, rashes, breathing problems, haemorrhaging and organ failure.

