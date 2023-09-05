Bebika Dhruve calls Pooja Bhatt her teacher, says she serves as inspiration

Mumbai, Sep 5 Actress Bebika Dhurve, who shot to fame after her appearance in’ Bigg Boss OTT 2’ and became one of the Top 5 contestants, has called producer-actress Pooja Bhatt her teacher, calling her an inspiration who motivated her to do her best on Teacher’s Day.

Talking about the people who have inspired and motivated her to grow in her career, she said: "I have come across a lot of gurus, teachers, and mentors in my life. The biggest and most pioneering Gurus of my life are my parents, and after that, I met Pooja Bhatt.

“She is the most inspiring mentor that I have ever had. She has inspired and motivated me to the fullest in one of the brightest journeys of my life, which was the ‘Bigg Boss’ show. She is a soulful connection to me, and I would want her till the last."

The actress is also popular for her stint as Devika Oberoi in the daily soap ‘Bhagyalakshmi’. Bebika spoke about her teachers who have helped her grow in life, as well as how she has remained connected with her school teachers and what they mean to her.

Sharing the old memories of her school life, which she associated with Teachers Day, the actress said: "I am in touch with a few of my teachers and my school principal, especially my science teacher. I was so keen on and interested in science.

“I have a very crazy memory of when I wrote ‘Ganesh Hegde’ songs for my science project and she gave me a big fat zero. I was literally the most brilliant, high-scoring student in the class, and it was a shame for her to say that I was the beta student. It was funny because after the scolding she was laughing at the top of her voice."

Concluding her statement about some of the biggest lessons she has learned in life, Bebika said, "As per my recent experiences, I have learned that one should be organic, be who you are, and be unapologetic about it."

On the work front, after ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, Bebika Dhurve is in talks for a couple of projects on television and OTT.

