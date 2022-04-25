Beijing begins mass testing of millions of residents after Covid spike

Beijing, April 25 Beijing has kicked off mass testing for millions of residents in the Chinese capital after a spike in Covid cases,a media report said on Monday.

The Chaoyang district reported 26 cases over the weekend, the highest number so far in Beijing's latest surge, said the BBC report.

All 3.5 million residents in Chaoyang, Beijing's most populous district, will undergo three rounds of mass testing, according to a notice by the city's disease prevention team.

The news prompted residents to rush to stock up essential supplies, with images circulating on local media showing supermarket shelves emptied of goods and snaking queues at check-out counters.

Beijing's major supermarkets also extended their opening hours to accommodate the spike in demand.

It comes amid fears that Beijing could face a similar situation to Shanghai, which has seen some 25 million people shut in their homes for weeks.

"Never thought I would go to the market early in the morning... When I got there, all the eggs and prawns were gone and all the meat was snatched up," the BBC quoted a Weibo user in Shanghai as saying, adding they managed to get some vegetables.

Another Weibo user in Shanghai said: "Seeing people in Beijing rush to buy food is both funny and distressing... it's like looking at what my own life was like just last month."

They also quoted health experts as saying that the results of the mass testing would indicate whether there is a need to escalate measures further, such as locking down several areas, the BBC reported.

The latest outbreak in Shanghai, first detected in late March, has seen more than 400,000 cases recorded so far and 138 deaths.

Some of the measures Chinese authorities have enforced include placing electronic door alarms to prevent those infected from leaving and forcibly evacuating people from their homes to carry out disinfection procedures.

Some in locked-down areas of Shanghai say they have been struggling to access food supplies, and forced to wait for government drop-offs of vegetables, meat and eggs.

