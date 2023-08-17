Beijing "commends progress” made in India-China Corps Commander-level meeting

Beijing [China], August 17 : China on Wednesday commended “progress” made at the 19th round of the India-China Corps Commander meeting held on August 13-14.

“China commends the progress made through the meeting. In a candid and pragmatic atmosphere, the two sides had a positive, constructive and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday in response to a question regarding the China-India Corps Commander Level meeting.

He said two sides have issued a joint press release on the meeting.

“In line with the guidance provided by the leadership, they exchanged views in an open and forward-looking manner. They agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels. In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas,” the spokesperson said.

The 19th round of India-China Corps Commander level meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday issued a joint press release of the 19th Round of Commander-Level Meeting.

The two countries held the 18th round of the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side.

