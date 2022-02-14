Belarusian President announces meeting with Putin in near future
By ANI | Published: February 14, 2022 02:27 PM2022-02-14T14:27:28+5:302022-02-14T14:35:18+5:30
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has announced a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo said on Monday.
According to the channel Pul Pervogo, Lukashenko has announced a meeting with Putin in the near future. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
