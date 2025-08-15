Belgium's Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine

Brussels [Belgium], August 15 (ANI/WAM):Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot told parliament that Belgium must quickly recognise the state of Palestine, warning that any delay could undermine the country's credibility regarding the two-state solution.

"If Belgium does not make progress towards official recognition of Palestine in September, there will soon be nothing left to recognise," he said.

Prevot stressed that recognition should not be seen as rewarding Hamas. "Recognition is a bonus for the Palestinian Authority, not for Hamas. It strengthens the peaceful struggle."

There is currently no consensus within the governing coalition on rapid recognition.

The foreign minister said that the government would meet in the coming weeks to discuss Belgium's position on Gaza, including the recognition of Palestine and the possibility of imposing sanctions on Israel. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor