Ben Affleck angrily looks at police after illegally parking to eat fast food in car

Los Angeles, Nov 3 After bumping his Mercedes-Benz into a car, Hollywood star Ben Affleck was caught on camera illegally parking his luxury vehicle to enjoy fast food.

In pictures obtained and published by Daily Mail, the 51-year-old Oscar-winner looked annoyed when a police officer approached the actor to have a conversation with him. He appeared to have been warned by the officer for parking his black car in an illegal area, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Not long after receiving the warning, he was pictured moving the car to a different area.

In some of the photographs, the actor later could be seen getting out of the car before having a cigarette break.

The husband of singer Jennifer Lopez, who was photographed wearing a dark grey t-shirt, also placed a glass of drink on top of the car.

The illegal parking happened on November 1 when Ben went to burger place in Santa Monica and ordered a box of Sourdough Jack via the drive-thru.

Once the actor got his food, he was spotted eating the food straight out of the box after parking the car in the illegal area.

In the snaps, it could be seen that Benwas enjoying the meal before being interrupted by the police officer.

Just one day prior, Benwas involved in a minor car accident in Santa Monica.

On October 31, he was caught on camera accidentally bumping his black Mercedes-Benz into a white car, which was parked behind his luxury vehicle.

Earlier that same day, Ben was seen having a sweet interaction with his former wife and actress Jennifer Garner.

