Bengal: Bangia Hindu Mahamancha hold protest in Siliguri against murder of Hindu youth in Bangladesh, calls for "strict action"

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], December 21 : A protest was held in Siliguri, West Bengal, by Bangia Hindu Mahamancha, a pro-Hindu organisation, against the brutal murder of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh on Saturday.

The protesters burned an effigy of Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's Interim Government, expressing outrage over the incident.

The protest highlights concerns about the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh. The organisation is urging the Indian government to take action, reflecting the emotional impact of the incident on the Hindu community in India.

A protester told ANI, "An innocent Hindu was burnt alive in Bangladesh, and it was a horrific visual. We are protesting against this... We want the Indian government to investigate this and take strict action against Bangladesh."

Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu youth, was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was set on fire. The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation.

The lynching happened amid national unrest following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi, convenor of Inqilab Moncho, a prominent student activist and a parliamentary candidate for the upcoming February 2026 national elections, died on December 18, 2025, in Singapore while receiving treatment for gunshot wounds sustained during an attack in Dhaka.

The funeral prayer service for Sharif Osman Hadi concluded in Bangladesh on Saturday. The prayer service drew a large crowd to pray for the Inqilab Moncho convenor. In accordance with the family's wishes, Hadi was buried beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Hadi had announced plans to run as an independent for the Dhaka-8 seat in the upcoming election, was shot at close range on Dec 12 while travelling by rickshaw in the capital's Bijoynagar area. Police said two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

Meanwhile, ten individuals have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu youth, in Mymensingh, Bangladesh. The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) apprehended seven suspects, while the police arrested three others.

Chief Adviser of the Interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, in a post on X, said that "10 arrested in the Mymensingh Hindu Youth Beating Murder Case."

"10 Arrested in Mymensingh Hindu Youth Beating Murder Case: Mymensingh, 20 December 2025: Law enforcement agencies have arrested ten individuals in connection with the beating murder of Dipu Chandra Das (27), a Sanatan Hindu youth, in Baluka, Mymensingh," he added.

The arrested individuals are: Md. Limon Sarkar (19), Md. Tarek Hossain (19), Md. Manik Mia (20), Ershad Ali (39), Nijum Uddin (20), Alomgir Hossain (38) and Md. Miraj Hossain Akon (46). RAB arrested them, while the police arrested the other three, namely, Md. Azmol Hasan Sagir (26), Md. Shahin Mia (19) and Md. Nazmul.

"Among the arrested, seven were apprehended by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and three by the police. Those arrested by RAB are 1. Md. Limon Sarkar (19) 2. Md. Tarek Hossain (19) 3. Md. Manik Mia (20) 4. Ershad Ali (39) 5. Nijum Uddin (20) 6. Alomgir Hossain (38) and 7. Md. Miraj Hossain Akon (46). Those arrested by the police are 1. Md. Azmol Hasan Sagir (26), 2. Md. Shahin Mia (19) and 3. Md. Nazmul. RAB and police conducted operations in various locations to arrest the aforementioned individuals," he added.

