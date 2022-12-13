Bengaluru set to host first G20 Finance and Central Deputies meeting from December 13

Bengaluru is set to host the first set of G20 meetings from December 13-17. The G20 delegations were welcomed in a traditional way in Bengaluru. Soulful music and dance performances were organised for G20 delegates which showcased the colours of Karnataka.

First G20 Finance and Central Deputies meeting is set to be held from December 13-15. Furthermore, the first G20 Framework Working Group meeting is due to be held from December 16-17. According to the press release issued by Karnataka tourism, the visit of international delegates to Karnataka reinforces 'Brand Karnataka' and helps in reaffirming the 'One State, Many World' taglines of the tourism department.

Karnataka will host 14 G20 meetings, which include 11 in Bengaluru, 2 in Hampi, 1 in Mysuru. During the meetings and the delegates' stay, Karnataka will showcase the State's offerings. Trips within Bengaluru city as well as for Nandi Hills, Bhoga Nandishwara Temple, Mysuru and Hampi have been planned for delegates.

Karnataka tourism department has planned live performances of 30-45 minutes for each evening of the G20 meeting. The performances will include an eclectic mix of dances, music and a cultural exhibition showcasing the state. A tour of Bengaluru city has been organised on December 15 to showcase the culture, heritage, and industrial and technological strengths of the state.

A Karnataka pavilion demonstrating products of Karnataka, including silk, coffee, handicrafts, and tourism is also planned at the venue. Furthermore, the event will showcase Karnataka's 'One District, One Product' offerings. Notably, India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

The tourism department of Karnataka in the press release noted that the state has been making efforts for the smooth conduct of the G20 meetings with respect to venue management, accommodation arrangements, security, transportation, cultural program, excursions and gifts and souvenirs for delegates. Karnataka has appointed nodal officers for smooth operations of the G20 meetings.

( With inputs from ANI )

