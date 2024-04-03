Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is investigating deaths of 7 Gaza aid workers

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 3 (ANI/TPS): When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged Tuesday from Hadassah Medical Center-Ein Kerem where he underwent surgery for a hernia on he commented on the deaths of seven World Central Kitchen employees in Gaza in what was reportedly an Israeli military strike.

"Unfortunately, in the past day there was a tragic event in which our forces unintentionally harmed non-combatants in the Gaza Strip," he said. "This happens in war. We are conducting a thorough inquiry and are in contact with the governments. We will do everything to prevent a recurrence."

Netanyahu also thanked Doctor Eli Pikarsky and the "wonderful Hadassah-Ein Kerem medical team that successfully operated on my hernia" as well as "the masses of Israeli citizens for sending me your best wishes for recovery." (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor