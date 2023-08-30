Beyonce becomes honourary Mayor of Santa Clara for her concert at Levi Stadium

Los Angeles, Aug 30 Pop star Beyonce will now be running the town of Santa Clara as she is given the key to the city and made the town’s honourary Mayor for her concert at Levi Stadium.

Santa Clara City Council carried out a vote back on the night of August 29, to pass over the title for a day from Mayor Lisa Gillmor to the ‘Crazy In Love’ singer as reported by People magazine.

“The city of Santa Clara is excited about Beyonce’s upcoming visit to the world-renowned Levi’s Stadium. Her concerts will certainly bring a great deal of energy and excitement,” Santa Clara spokesperson Michelle Templeton said in a statement, as per The Mercury News, a day ahead of her concert.

As such, the city of Santa Clara has declared that Beyonce has become the honourary Mayor of Santa Clara for the whole duration of August 30, in celebration of her ‘Renaissance’ tour stop at the Levi’s Stadium.

Beyonce is now the latest pop star to be named honourary Mayor of Santa Clara. Prior to this, Taylor Swift was also given the title of City Mayor on July 28 and 29 as part of her ‘Eras’ tour dates at the Levi’s Stadium. The city was also dubbed ‘Swiftie Clara’ for the duration of those two days.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has already done wonders, though Beyonce is not behind as it has been estimated that the 41-year old singer’s ‘Renaissance’ could be her highest-grossing concert tour ever, and may even exceed the revenue she has earned from all of her previous concerts combined.

Much like Santa Clara which is currently celebrating the singer’s arrival, cities like Atlanta and Minneapolis had also similarly put into effect what they have titled ‘Beyonce Day’.

The ‘Formation’ singer kicked off the Renaissance World Tour on May 12 in Stockholm, Sweden. After the European leg wrapped up in late June, and in early July, the performer began taking the tour across North America, which she will continue to do through late September.

