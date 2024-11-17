"Bharat and America Sabse Acche Dost": Trump's Hindu supporters celebrate election victory

Chicago [US], November 17 : Leading Indian American Industrialist Shalabh Kumar took to social media to post a video of members of the Hindu faith celebrating Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 US Presidential elections by gathering together at the YMCA in Chicago.

In a post on the social media platform X, Kumar wrote, "Last night 1500 Hindus, members of Republican Hindu Coalition danced to YMCA celebrating Trump 2.0 victory at Maharana Pratap Ronald Reagan community center in Carol Stream, Chicago".

The event saw people gathered in large numbers and joyously celebrating Donald Trump's historic victory in the Presidential Elections.

In his post he noted that the 2024 US Presidential elections told that more than 85 per cent of Hindus in America, making a number over 300,000 in key states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin voted for Trump, thereby "giving him a margin of victory of 240K", according to Shalabh Shalli Kumar.

He expressed confidence in further cementing of India-US ties by noting, "There is no question, this landslide changes the course of world for decades to come. Bharat and America Sabse Acche Dost".

Industrialist Shalabh "Shalli" Kumar, founder of the Republican Hindu Coalition, had previously too expressed elation over Donald Trump's significant victory in the 2024 US Presidential elections.

Earlier in his remarks to ANI, Kumar had highlighted the strength of Trump's support, particularly among Hindu Americans, stating, "Our party is most elated about the fact that the victory was not just a thousand votes. The victory was hundreds of thousands of votes in every place.

Kumar attributed Trump's success in part to a focused last-minute campaign targeting Hindu American voters, specifically in key battleground states. "It was our goal to at least switch over 200,000 Hindu votes from Kamala to Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, and that's what happened," he said.

Kumar credited the momentum to a critical tweet on Diwali, which, he noted, "changed everything" and enabled a targeted media push. "We were successful in educating the Hindu Americans about who Kamala really is. She is only half Hindu... and she's friendly towards [leftist ideologies]," he added, stressing his belief that Harris's political philosophy was "very much to the left."

Kumar highlighted the coalition's efforts, describing a five-day media blitz of 900 commercials aimed at informing Hindu Americans of their stance, saying, "We also brought out the fact that she is a Marxist... and a communist sympathiser."

In his view, this strategic outreach significantly bolstered Trump's support among Hindu American voters, contributing to what he called a "great victory" for the Republican Party.

