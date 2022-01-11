Bhupender Yadav holds telephone talks with US Envoy for Climate John Kerry

By ANI | Published: January 11, 2022 04:42 AM2022-01-11T04:42:46+5:302022-01-11T04:50:07+5:30

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav held a telephonic call with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and discussed a wide range of issues including India's ambitious climate action targets announced during COP26.

Bhupender Yadav holds telephone talks with US Envoy for Climate John Kerry | Bhupender Yadav holds telephone talks with US Envoy for Climate John Kerry

Bhupender Yadav holds telephone talks with US Envoy for Climate John Kerry

Next

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav held a telephonic call with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and discussed a wide range of issues including India's ambitious climate action targets announced during COP26.

Both leaders discussed taking forward the India- US Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD) through the four identified pillars, Climate Ambition, Finance Mobilization, Adaptation and Resilience, and Forestry, according to a release by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Bhupender Yadav highlighted the importance and need to focus on L.I.F.E(Lifestyle For Environment), ~ the one word campaign championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Glasgow last year.

The leaders also discussed the upcoming meeting of the Major Economies Forum (MEF).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :GlasgowusUs climate action and finance mobilization dialogueForest And Climate ChangeBhupender YadavJohn kerry