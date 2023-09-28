Bhutan: Hearing impaired woman masters bamboo, cane crafts through skills training

Thimphu [Bhutan], September 28 : A deaf woman in Bhutan’s Zhemgang has mastered bamboo and cane crafts through skills training which has in turn transformed her life and how the society sees disabilities, The Bhutan Live reported.

The 39-year-old woman, Singye Lhamo from Nangkor Gewog’s Goling village, has spent her entire life with limited opportunities due to her disability.

A three-month skills training has, however, opened up a world of creative possibilities for her through bamboo and cane crafting.

During the final month of her training, Singye dedicated herself to mastering the craft of Bangchung weaving, a traditional cane art form passed down through generations.

She said: “Now I can weave three different types of bamboo Bangchungs and I have learnt many other bamboo craft skills. I can demonstrate them all.”

Singye’s instructor tailored instruction to accommodate her needs, using sign language as the medium of instruction, according to The Bhutan Live.

The instructor Minjur said “Within a month, she has learned all the skills of Bangchung weaving, from intricate design to stitching. I noticed her keen interest within the first month and I taught her everything, from material collection and preparation to weaving, colouring, and producing a high-quality product.”

The training has equipped Singye with valuable skills and paved the way for financial independence and personal growth.

“I know how to weave all kinds of cane and bamboo items here. I hope to make income by selling my products back home.”

Following her training, Singye plans to sell her crafted products and open a shop, further defying societal perceptions of disability and embracing her newfound creative abilities, as per The Bhutan Live.

