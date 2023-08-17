Bhutan: Olympic Committee to build eight more Astroturf football grounds

Thimphu [Bhutan], August 17 : The Bhutan Olympic Committte has decided to build eight more Astroturf football grounds across the country in the next five years, The Bhutan Live reported on Thursday. This decision was taken in the 24th Executive Committee meeting of the Olympic Committee.

The meeting was chaired by the President of the Bhutan Olympic Committee, Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck who said that the Olympic committee also plans to construct an additional five multi-sports halls in five districts.

The Bhutan Live reported that the Bhutan Olympic Committee plans to develop the Astro-turf football grounds in Haa, Gelephu, Zhemgang, Gasa, Wangdue Phodrang, Samtse, Lhuentse, and Pema Gatshel. It will cost the committee close to Nu 375 M (Approximately 4 Million US Dollars).

Similarly, the committee has plans to build Multi Sports Halls worth over Nu 380 M (Approximately 4.5 Million US Dollars) in Haa, Monggar, Thimphu, Gasa, and Wangdue Phodrang.

The meeting also established a Subcommittee, to be led by Kinzang Dorji, Advisor to the BOC which will be responsible for evaluating and prioritising the various infrastructure development projects.

The executive committee members also emphasised the need to prioritise the projects if the government cannot commit to allocating the budget for all the proposed infrastructure. Reported The Bhutan Live.

