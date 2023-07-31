Bhutan: The saga of Athangmora Lhakhang and divine encounters

Thimphu [Bhutan], July 31 : Athangmora Lhakhang, a revered sanctuary, lies in the pristine landscapes of Athang Gewog, nestled within the breathtaking beauty of Bhutan’s mountains, Bhutan Live reported.

The sacred monastery carries with it a rich tapestry of legends, miracles, and historical significance, woven into the fabric of the nation’s cultural heritage.

The roots of Athangmora Lhakhang are traced back to the revered Terton Pema Lingpa, a legendary figure in Bhutanese history known for his profound spiritual discoveries. The monastery shares a close association with Gangtey Goenpa, a renowned Buddhist monastery in the region.

According to ancient tales, Guru Rinpoche, the Padmasambhava, and his consort, Khandro Mandarava, graced this hallowed ground with their divine presence, bestowing it with celestial blessings.

Throughout its existence, Athangmora Lhakhang has witnessed remarkable events that have etched their mark on the lives of the local community.

A tragic fire once ravaged the original monastery, which threatened to engulf precious relics and sacred treasures. Yet, amidst the chaos, a striking statue of Chador (Vajrapani), the wrathful deity, miraculously flew away and came to rest atop an orange tree. This extraordinary event has left an indelible impression on the hearts of the villagers. To honour this divine intervention and the deity’s benevolence, it became a tradition for newborns in the village to be named with “Chador” as part of their names – a testament to the profound impact of faith and the enduring power of miracles, Bhutan Live reported.

Another captivating tale recounts the remarkable journey of Tenzin Drakpa, the first speech reincarnation of Pema Lingpa.

When he resided at the monastery, he faced a lack of respect from the local populace. Seeking to assert his spiritual authority and display his divine powers, he performed a wondrous feat – riding on the rays of the sun. This inspiring display of supernatural ability left the villagers spellbound, and in an act of reverence and devotion, they offered the entire Lhakhang to him. This act of veneration reflects the deep-rooted faith and devotion that courses through the veins of Bhutanese culture, Bhutan Live reported.

The allure of Athangmora Lhakhang goes beyond its enchanting legends; the monastery’s location amidst the natural splendour of Athang Gewog enhances its sacred atmosphere.

The serene surroundings, the crisp mountain air, and the warm climate create an ambience that is ideal for introspection, meditation, and spiritual contemplation.

In the annals of Bhutanese history, Athangmora Lhakhang remains a beacon of spirituality and a testament to the profound devotion of its people. The stories of miracles and the revered individuals associated with this sacred sanctuary continue to resonate through the generations, fostering a sense of awe and wonder among visitors and locals alike, Bhutan Live reported.

As the winds whisper tales of ancient mysticism and the prayer flags flutter with hopes for a blessed future, Athangmora Lhakhang stands as a living testament to the enduring power of faith and the indomitable spirit of Bhutan’s cultural heritage.

This timeless sanctuary continues to be a source of solace and inspiration, inviting pilgrims and explorers from far and wide to immerse themselves in the profound mystique of this sacred haven, Bhutan Live reported.

