Bhutan: Weekend flea market launched during Druk Tshongrig Gatoen festival in Thimphu

Thimphu [Bhutan], October 22 : A weekend flea market was launched during the Druk Tshongrig Gatoen festival which is underway in Thimphu. The market will provide a unique platform for people to showcase and sell various products, including secondhand goods, The Bhutan Live reported.

Each year, the Druk Tshongrig Gatoen is held to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs and showcase local products. This year, a new platform for entrepreneurs, the weekend flea market was launched during the festival, according to The Bhutan Live report.

The weekend flea market has been launched at the startup centre in Thimphu's Changzamtok. According to the organisers, the space can be utilised by people who are looking to sell their products or secondhand goods.

Loden Foundation in collaboration with Bhutan's Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment have set up stalls at the weekend flea market. According to officials, they have not yet decided on the operation of the market.

Sangay Tshering, President of the Loden Foundation, said: "When we think of things we can do in Thimphu, there are very limited options. So, we came up with the night market concept. Let's say a group of people wants to start up a weekend fair to sell secondhand items, it can get quite difficult to organize, like putting up tents. So, with the launch of the flea market, such things become possible," said Sangay Tshering, President of the Loden Foundation," The Bhutan Live reported.

Rigden Wangchuk, Chief Programme Officer of the Department of Employment and Entrepreneurship, said, they are partnering with Loden Foundation for 2023 Druk Tshongrig Gatoen to "promote entrepreneurial culture, build an entrepreneurial ecosystem, promote the products of young aspiring entrepreneurs and to create awareness about intellectual properties."

Some of the entrepreneurs said that the start of the weekend flea market will promote local businesses and address the challenges faced by small enterprises in finding suitable spaces to sell their goods, the report said.

Jeewan Baral, an entrepreneur said, that as an entrepreneur, they face the challenge of not having a place to sell their products. Baral further said, "So, if we have access to an opportunity like the weekend flea market, that would help us sell our products," The Bhutan Live reported.

Tandin Dorji, another entrepreneur said, "As a person living with a disability, some of the major challenges that I am facing right now are the lack of finance, equipment, and finding places to sell my products. And if we are given opportunities and a place to sell our products, then I believe that it will provide more opportunities for us."

