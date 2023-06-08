Bhutanese children's literature stands as beacon of country's heritage, spirituality: Report

Thimphu [Bhutan], June 8 : Bhutan holds a rich tapestry of culture and tradition and Bhutanese children's literature stands as a beacon of the nation's heritage and spirituality.

This unique genre of storytelling, deeply rooted in the principles of Buddhism, has been significant in sharing the values of compassion, wisdom, and mindfulness with young people. Oral storytelling has remained a staple of Bhutanese culture for centuries.

Tales of mythical creatures, courageous heroes, and enlightened sages have been transmitted from one generation to another, entertaining children and teaching them the virtues of kindness, honesty, and generosity, The Bhutan Live reported.

These stories are being recorded in children's books, preserving them for future generations and enabling them to reach a wider audience. The themes found in Bhutanese children's literature demonstrate Buddhism. Karma, reincarnation, and the impermanence of life are commonly explored topics in the literature.

Using engaging narratives and vibrant illustrations, these concepts are being made accessible to the young generation. "The Story of Four Friends," a popular Bhutanese tale is a prime example of it, The Bhutan Live reported. In this story, an elephant, a monkey, a rabbit, and a bird overcome their differences and work together to plant a magical fruit tree.

The story teaches the importance of harmony, cooperation, and the interconnectedness of all beings, demonstrating principles deeply rooted in Buddhist philosophy. Furthermore, Bhutanese children's literature has evolved to tackle contemporary issues. Environmental conservation is often highlighted in Bhutanese children's literature.

Stories like "The Yak Who Cried Wolf" inform children about the concept of living in harmony with nature and the dangers of disturbing the ecological balance, as per the news report.

Bhutanese authors and illustrators have been receiving recognition for their work in children's literature, The Bhutan Live reported.

Their artwork and stories showcase the Bhutanese cultural and spiritual landscape as well as universal human values. The work of authors and illustrators serves as a bridge linking Bhutanese children with their heritage and introducing the world to the wisdom of Bhutan.

Although Bhutanese children's literature has rich potential, however, the challenges remain. Limited resources, a small market, and the dominance of foreign children's books can make it difficult for Bhutanese authors and illustrators to gain attention. There is a need for increased support and investment in children's literature, The Bhutan Live reported.

As the world continues to globalize, it is more important to preserve and promote Bhutanese children's literature. The stories serve as a compass for the younger generation, guiding them through the complexities of modern life and keeping them firmly rooted in their culture and values.

Apart from being a source of entertainment for children, Bhutanese children's literate is a vessel for sharing Buddhist values and preserving Bhutanese culture.

