Bhutan's King meets Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck met with Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Governor Ramesh Bais, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during his visit to Mumbai on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Shinde welcomed Bhutan King in traditional Indian style and honoured him with a shawl and a bouquet of flowers. Additionally, statues of Lord Ganesha and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were presented as gifts, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

India and Bhutan share many cultural and traditional similarities. During the meeting, Chief Minister Shinde expressed the need to further strengthen bilateral relations through mutual cooperation in various sectors between the two nations. He also assured that the Maharashtra government would provide all necessary support for this purpose, the statement added.

Several senior officials from the Bhutan and Maharashtra governments attended the event.

Prior to starting the Maharashtra leg of his 8-day India visit, the visiting Bhutanese King on Monday also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

PM Modi received the King of Bhutan and the two leaders held discussions on the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and regional and global issues of mutual interest, a joint statement said.

The Bhutan King, who is accompanied by senior officials, is on an official visit to India from November 3 to 10.

Before coming to New Delhi, the Bhutan King visited Assam.

The Bhutan King commended the "excellent organisation of the recently concluded G20 Summit hosted by India", and forging consensus for constructive decisions and outcomes contained in the Delhi Declaration.

He particularly appreciated India's efforts in effectively integrating the interests and priorities of the countries in the Global South into the G20 deliberations and outcome documents.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, "India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterised by understanding and mutual trust. The visit would provide an opportunity for both sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and to further advance the exemplary bilateral partnership across diverse sectors."

