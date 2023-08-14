Bhutan's Sangay Choden Wangchuck inaugurated RENEW’s Community Service Centre in Tsirang

Tsirang [Bhutan], August 14 : The first community service centre by the Bhutan district administration was inaugurated by the Queen Mother Sangay Choden Wangchuck at Damphu in Bhutan's Tsirang, The Bhutan Live reported on Sunday.

The RENEW’s (Respect, Educate, Nurture and Empower Women) Community Service Centre will enhance access to sexual and gender-based violence services in the community.

The Bhutan Live reported that UNICEF’s country representative Andrea James accompanied the Queen Mother.

The centre is set to become a hub for supporting individuals affected by various challenges including gender-based violence.

The centre has been actively engaged in delivering comprehensive sexuality education, elimination of violence against children, and sexual and reproductive health and rights programmes to children and young people. It serves as a safe space for young girls and other diverse genders.

The centre has reported women's complaints asking for assistance in various forms of abuse and most reported cases include physical abuse, sexual abuse, and economic abuse.

“This centre is incredibly important and it is a huge milestone in Bhutan. It is the first centre of its kind where women and other survivors of abuse can come here and seek counselling, legal support, and advice for their children and their extended family. And in addition, you can also receive skills training for future livelihood”, said UNICEF Bhutan Representative Andrea James.

The Queen Mother also attended an event organised by the United Nations Population Fund, RENEW, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education and Skills Development, and the Tsirang District Administration, The Bhutan Live reported.

