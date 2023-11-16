Biden appoints Indian-American Shakuntla Bhaya to key post

Washington, Nov 16 US President Joe Biden has appointed Indian-American Shakuntla L. Bhaya as a member of the Council of the Administrative Conference of the United States (ACUS), the White House announced.

The ACUS is an independent federal agency charged with convening expert representatives from the public and private sectors to recommend improvements to administrative process and procedure.

Its initiatives promote efficiency, participation, and fairness in the promulgation of federal regulations and in the administration of federal programs.

Bhaya is a co-owner of a statewide Delaware law firm, Law Offices of Doroshow, Pasquale, Krawitz & Bhaya. Her practice focuses on representing individuals who are seriously injured as a result of businesses and people making unsafe decisions, according to a White House release.

For the past seven years, she has been a member of Governor Carney’s Judicial Nominating Commission.

In addition to practicing law, Bhaya is involved in Delaware politics, and is currently a member of the Delaware Democratic Party’s State Executive Committee.

As the past President of the Delaware Trial Lawyers Association, she continues to be involved in protecting consumers’ 7th Amendment Right to a jury trial and access to courts.

A member of the American Association for Justice and American Civil Liberties Union, she is actively involved in helping pro-choice democratic women become elected to office.

Bhaya was actively involved in fighting for rights for the LGBTQ+ community and helping members of her community to adopt children, seek legal redress when discriminated against in the workplace, and permit people to marry.

Bhaya is the first South Asian Indian to be admitted to the Delaware Bar Association, and works towards diversity, equity, and inclusion in the legal profession and in politics.

She is a graduate from Northeastern University School of Law.

