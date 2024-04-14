Biden being regularly briefed as Iran launches drones towards Israel; Bibi calls meeting of war cabinet

Washington, DC [US], April 14 : US President Joe Biden would meet his national security team at the White House shortly and was being briefed regularly on the escalating tensions in West Asia after Iran launched drones towards Israel in response to the air strike on its embassy in Syria, the White House informed on Saturday.

In the statement, White House National Security Council Spokesperson, Adrienne Watson said President Biden's team was in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as other partners, adding that American support for Israel's security remains 'ironclad'.

"Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel. President Biden is being regularly updated on the situation by his national security team and will meet with them this afternoon at the White House. His team is in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as other partners and allies. This attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours. President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel's security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran," the statement read.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, too, issued a statement on the growing tensions in the region, saying that he spoke with his Israeli counterpart to discuss the ongoing situation and reaffirmed US support.

"This morning, I spoke with my Israeli counterpart, National Security Advisor Hanegbi, to discuss events in the Middle East. During the call, I reiterated the United States' ironclad commitment to the security of Israel," Sullivan posted from his X handle.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the meeting of his war cabinet in Tel Aviv, in the wake of Iran's response to the embassy strike that killed three of its top military generals.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently convening the War Cabinet, at the Kirya in Tel Aviv," the Israeli PM's office posted on its official X handle.

Meanwhile, soon after Iran's reprisal, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the 'reckless' attack on Israel, saying that Iran has demonstrated its intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the Iranian regime's reckless attack against Israel. Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard. The UK will continue to stand up for Israel's security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq," Sunak posted from his X handle.

"Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation. No one wants to see more bloodshed," he added.

In its initial statement to the Iranian attack, Israel Defence Force (IDF) confirmed the Iranian attack, saying that the forces were on high alert and constanty monitoring the operational situation.

"Iran launched UAVs from within its territory toward Israel a short while ago. The IDF is on high alert and is constantly monitoring the operational situation. The IDF Aerial Defense Array is on high alert, along with IAF fighter jets and Israeli Navy vessels that are on a defense mission in Israeli air and naval space. The IDF is monitoring all targets," IDF posted on X.

IDF spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari said the Israeli military was operating at full force to defend Israel and its people,

"Together with our partners, the IDF is operating at full force to defend the State of Israeland the people of Israel. This is a mission that we are determined and ready to fulfill." IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari on the current attack from Iran," he said.

In a major escalation amid the ongoing military offensive on Hamas in Gaza, Iran launched several drones and missiles towards Israel in retaliation to the air strike on its consulate in Syria that resulted in the killing of three top generals, The Times of Israel reported.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement confirming its launch of an attack on Israel, saying it was in response to the Israel Defence Force's (IDF) strike on a consular compound in Damascus in which several IRGC members were killed, including two generals, earlier this month.

