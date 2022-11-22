Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys

Washington, Nov 22 US President Joe Biden has pardoned a pair of turkeys as he discharged the presidential duty of the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon.

"I hereby pardon Chocolate and Chip," Xinhua news agency quoted Biden as saying on Monday from the White House South Lawn, referring to the names of the turkeys.

"The votes are in, they've been counted and verified, no ballot stuffing, no fowl play. The only red wave this season is going to be if German Shepherd Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce," he added.

The pair were at a ranch in North Carolina and will live out their lives at the North Carolina State University.

Beginning in the mid-20th century, the President of the US has pardoned one or two Thanksgiving turkeys each year.

The first documented turkey pardon was given by President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

The country will celebrate Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.

Last year, Biden pardoned Peanut Butter and Jelly as he acknowledged a return to Thanksgiving traditions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

