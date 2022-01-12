Biden quietly approves USD 200 million security aid for Ukraine Under Emergency Powers: Reports

US President Joe Biden has quietly approved a new USD 200 million security aid package for Ukraine under emergency powers that allow the United States to send additional support to foreign countries in response to unforeseen military emergencies, Politico reported citing multiple sources.

On Monday, CNN first reported that the Biden administration quietly approved a new USD 200 million security package for Ukraine in late December.

Politico reported on Tuesday that multiple congressional staffers found out about Biden using a so-called drawdown authorization during a classified briefing.

The drawdown authority allows the US president to direct the Secretary of State to ask the Defense Secretary to deliver equipment from existing Pentagon stock to a foreign country facing a military emergency.

None of the military equipment, which includes a radar system and maritime systems, approved for delivery in the USD 200 million security package has arrived in Ukraine yet, the report said.

The US military is wary of seeing its equipment being sent to Eastern Europe, the report also said, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Western countries have accused Russia of allegedly deploying thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying it reserves the right to move troops within its sovereign territory, and pointing out it considers NATO's activities a threat to its national security.

Following the US-Russia security talks on Monday, the Russia-NATO Council is scheduled to meet in Brussels on Wednesday. (ANI/Sputnik)

