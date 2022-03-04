Biden spoke to Zelenskyy, receives updates on fire at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and received an update on the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine this evening to receive an update on the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," read White House release.

Biden joined Zelenskyy in urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site, added the release.

Biden also spoke this evening with Under Secretary for Nuclear Security of the US Department of Energy and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to receive an update on the situation at the plant.

In recent developments, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has put its Incident and Emergency Centre in full 24X7 response mode.

"IAEA puts its Incident and Emergency Centre (@IAEAIEC) in full 24/7 response mode due to serious situation at #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in #Ukraine," tweeted IAEA.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also spoke to Zelenskyy regarding Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and condemned Russia.

"DPM @cafreeland and I just spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa about the horrific attacks at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. These unacceptable attacks by Russia must cease immediately," tweeted Trudeau.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the Russian army has opened fire on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

"Russian army has opened fire on Zaporizhzhia NPP. No state except Russia has ever opened fire at nuclear power units. For the first time in human history, a terrorist state has resorted to nuclear terror. Only immediate European action can stop Russian troops," tweeted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broken out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!," tweeted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba,

Ukraine's nuclear regulator told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) there is "no change reported in radiation levels at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant site," the IAEA tweeted on Friday.

Ukrainian officials said early Friday a fire had broken out at the nuclear plant as Russian forces attacked "from all sides," with firefighters unable to reach the site.

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, has spoken with Ukraine's Prime Minister and the country's nuclear regulator about the reported fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the IAEA said on Twitter early Friday.

Grossi "appeals for halt of use of force and warns of severe danger if reactors hit," the tweet added.

Earlier on Friday -- before the fire broke out -- the IAEA released a statement warning that Russian troops were approaching the area and any fighting near the plant could be disastrous.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor