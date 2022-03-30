Biden to receive second COVID booster shot as US launches COVID website

US president Joe Biden after delivering remarks on the status of the country's fight against COVID-19 on Wednesday, will receive his second COVID-19 booster shot.

The shot will be administered by a member of the White House Medical Unit.

Moreover, the Biden Administration is launching COVID.gov, a new one-stop-shop website to help all people in the United States gain even better access to lifesaving tools like vaccines, tests, treatments, and masks, as well as get the latest updates on COVID-19 in their area, said the White House Press release.

According to the White House, the Administration has worked over the past 14 months to set up over 90,000 vaccination sites, make more than 400 million high-quality masks available for free, send free tests to peoples' homes, and stand up new test-to-treat sites where people can get tested and receive life-saving antivirals all in one place.

Referring to the ease of access provided by the website the press release said, "Now, with a click of a button, people will be able to find where to access all of these tools, as well as receive the latest CDC data on the level of COVID-19 in their community."

Biden received his first COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at the White House on September 27, 2021. Biden got a third Pfizer dose after booster doses were approved by federal health officials.

"We know that to beat this pandemic and to save lives, to keep our children safe, our schools open, our economy going, we need to get folks vaccinated," Biden said during remarks ahead of his shot. "So, please, please do the right thing. Please get these shots. It can save your life and it can save the lives of those around you," he said.

Biden received his first two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of his inauguration in January.

( With inputs from ANI )

