Biden's security adviser to visit Saudi Arabia, Israel for talks

Washington, May 18 (IANS/DPA) US President Joe Biden's security adviser Jake Sullivan is to travel to Saudi Arabia and Israel this weekend.

National Security Council Communications Director John Kirby announced in Washington on Friday that Sullivan is scheduled to meet Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, on Saturday.

At the meeting, Sullivan is expected to discuss ongoing efforts to achieve a lasting peace and security in the region.

On Sunday, Sullivan is to travel on to Israel and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to Kirby, the talks will focus on the war in the Gaza Strip, the humanitarian situation there and negotiations on an agreement to release all hostages.

