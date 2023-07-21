Big B on 'Kalki 2989 AD' at SDCC: Was unaware of how significant this was, my son enlightened me

Mumbai, July 21 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared an interesting anecdote about his upcoming film 'Kalki 2989 AD' going to San Diego Comic-Con. He shared that he was unaware of how significant this was and that his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan enlightened him about the magnitude.

The grand event marked a significant milestone as Kalki2989AD became the first-ever Indian film to participate in the prestigious international Comic-Con.

Amitabh Bachchan, who joined the panel discussion via a live zoom call, expressed his pride in being a part of the film.

"When Nagi approached me for this film, I was drawn by his outstanding work in the past. 'Project K' has been an unusual and exciting experience, with incredible research behind it. I have shared some wonderful moments with the team during shooting, and I would like to thank everyone at Comic-Con for having us. I hope you like what you see, and when we release the film next year, you like it even better!"

He revealed: "When Nagi told me we were chosen to go to Comic-Con, I was unaware of how significant this was. My son enlightened me about the magnitude of this opportunity."

The atmosphere at Hall H was electrifying as the audience was treated to an unforgettable spectacle. A procession of drummers and women gracefully holding candles danced ceremoniously on stage, setting the tone for a night filled with cinematic marvels.

The anticipation reached its peak when the actors Kamal Haasan, Prabhas along with the director Nag Ashwin, producer C Aswani Dutt, Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt Chalasani stepped onto the stage, sending the crowd into a frenzy of excitement.

Director Nag Ashwin, when asked about assembling such a stellar cast, revealed, "It's their love for storytelling that brought us all together. I had this idea, and the story just came along.”

"I love science fiction and mythology, and I grew up with both Mahabharata and Star Wars. Making a film that combines both these worlds felt ideal, and thus, 'Kalki 2989 AD' was born."

Kamal Haasan also shared his excitement, stating, "I have tried to make films like this, but in a smaller way. 'Kalki2989AD' has a big vision, and I am glad to be a part of it. I remember when I wanted to create troopers; I had used hockey masks as part of the costume design, but 'Kalki2989AD' has done it in style, and I love it."

Vyjayanthi Movies founder and Producer C Aswani Dutt also graced the panel along with his daughters Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt Chalasani and reflected on his journey from black and white to sci-fi with Kalki 2989 AD.

"I started my career with NT Rama Rao, and it took me 50 years of hard work to reach Amit ji, Kamal Ji, and my friend Prabhas. This is a very proud moment for us."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor