Big B says 'work, medical restrictions kept him away' from 'Kalki 2898 AD' panel at San Diego Comic-Con

Mumbai, June 23 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has finally revealed why he skipped the 'Kalki 2898 AD' panel at San Diego's Comic-Con. He shared that filmmaker Nag Ashwin wanted him to come along but "work and medical restrictions have kept me away."

Amitabh took to his blog and wrote: "Alright .. so .. San Diego and K , the project .. a great moment for the film and the makers and all those that went there for the release of the first look for it .. I was pushed hard by Nagi Sir to come along, but work and medical restrictions have kept me away from many such occasions."

The cine icon shared that the first look "was pretty darn good."

"So .. but I must admit that the first look was pretty darn good .. wasn't it .. style, music, frames .. everything .... and finally the reveal of K .. KALKI .. mythologically so important .. 2898 AD !!

'AD' has been changed has it not," he wrote.

He then went to explain the meaning of 'AD' in the film's title.

"Yes .. AD, which i think was 'anno domini', meaning 'in the year of the Lord'.. was changed to CE - common era .. and BC, became BCE - before common era ! Why so .. have no idea .. it was related to the birth of Christ , before and after . hence .. but , each region in the World has its own year and month and named according to their calculated calendars."

The San Diego's Comic-Con was attended physically by Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. Big B joined the panel via a zoom video call. In the event it was announced that the film, which was earlier titled 'Project K', has been titled Kalki 2898 AD.

'Kalki 2898 AD' stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani also feature in the sci-fi film.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is scheduled to release on January 12, 2024.

