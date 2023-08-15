'Big salute to our heroes': B-Town extends greetings on 76th Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 Celebrities from Bollywood and southern film industries on Tuesday extended their greetings on the 76th Independence Day, remembering the contributions of heroes who fought for our freedom.

Deepika Padukone changed her Instagram display picture to the Indian flag. Rakul Preet Singh wrote: "Happy Independence Day."

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of Subhas Chandra Bose on Instagram Stories and said: "Happy Independence Day."

Mahesh Babu said: "Celebrating the spirit of united India, today and every day! Wishing you all a happy #IndependenceDay2023!"

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a Reel video with the Tricolour and wrote: "On this historic day, let's come together and proudly wave our tricolor. Upload your selfies with our beloved Tiranga on harghartiranga.com @amritmahotsav." He has been roped in by the Ministry of Culture to celebrate Independence Day. The initiative is aimed to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India's Independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

Rajkummar Rao uploaded a photo with the Indian Flag and said: "Happy Independence Day. Bharat Mata ko shat shat Naman #harghartiranga."

Yami Gautam said: "Happy Independence Day to everyone and a big salute to our heroes who have always strived hard to protect Us!"

Shraddha Kapoor dropped a beautiful picture of herself in a white and pink coloured floral suit, and holding the Tricolour. She captioned it as : "Vande Mataram #HarGharTiranga."

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of herself in a white plain kurta, matching sharara and a dupatta in the shade of the Indian flag. Along with the click she wrote: "On this Independence Day, let's commemorate the unwavering contributions of our brave heroes and heroines who valiantly fought for our freedom. Let us salute the unbreakable determination and vigor of those who continue to safeguard our nation with unflinching strength."

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories and wrote: "Happy Independence Day."

Sapthami Gowda wrote: "Happy Independence Day."

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said: "Happy Independence Day friends."

Emraan Hashmi shared a photo of the national flag and wrote: "Happy Independence Day."

Disha Patani shared a video of the national flag on her Instagram Stories.

