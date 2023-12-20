‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ankita Lokhande hid her break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput for 2 years

Mumbai, Dec 20 In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, actress Ankita Lokhande got very emotional and revealed that she hid her break-up with late star Sushant Singh Rajput for two years thinking that he will come back someday.

Ankita, who started dating Sushant on the sets of their show ‘Pavitra Rishta’, said that she kept her break up a secret as she didn’t tell anyone about it for two years.

“Bahut baar banda batata nahi hai break-up ke baare main kyunki ussko lagta hai ki shayad wapas relationship thik hojaye. Ek hope rehti hai yaar. For two years, I didn’t want anyone to know about my breakup,” she was heard talking to Isha Malviya in the kitchen area.

She shared that she was always hopeful that Sushant would come back to her.

“I had hopes of Sushant returning as our relationship was of seven years. I had hoped he would return home and hence I didn’t tell anyone. I was staying in a home which had photos of us all over,” Ankita added.

The actress then shared that her husband Vicky Jain was massively trolled, when they started dating.

She said: “Phir later when I got into a relationship with Vicky toh everyone trolled him badly but ussne mera bahut sath diya, itna koi deta nahi hai.”

Isha shared: “Main samajh sakti hu, when I dated Abhishek, I didn’t accept about our relationship in a single interview because of the same reasons. It gets bad with time.”

Ankita replied: “I can understand but I had hopes of Sushant returning back as out relationship was of 7 years. I had hoped he would return home and hence I didn’t tell anyone. I was staying in a home which had photos of us all over. When I met Vicky I didn’t know what it will lead to but he supported me a lot.”

Ankita gave the entire credit to Vicky that because of him she could come out of the situation.

