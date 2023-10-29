'Bigg Boss 17': Arbaaz pranks Samarth; contestants groove to ‘Just Chill Chill’

Mumbai, Oct 29 The housemates in the reality television show ‘Bigg Boss 17’ are set to get a surprise on Day 14 as Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, the brothers of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, will entertain the audience of the show by pulling off various tricks ranging from Arbaaz prank-calling Samarth Jurel.

Samarth was declared the wild card entrant after the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode on Saturday. In the upcoming episode, the relationship status between contestants Isha Malviya and Abhishek Pandey gets even more complicated as Samarth Jurel steps into the equation, claiming to be Isha’s current boyfriend.

The love triangle gets twisted into a spiral as Abhishek is desperate to find out if Isha's heart now beats for Samarth.

Samarth, on the other hand, feels like he’s been played, accusing Isha of lying through her teeth about their relationship.

With Arbaaz prank-calling Samarth, the stage gets set for an unexpected twist as a playful banter ensues with Arbaaz and Sohail mocking Isha by saying ‘Humare prank mein pyaar tha, pyaar mein prank nahi, hai na Isha?’ The Khan brothers then make the housemates groove to the song 'Just Chill Chill'.

Mannara Chopra gets tagged as the entertainment champion owing to her infectious and bubbly vibe. While talking to Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma about their arguments, Arbaaz and Sohail, in their witty banter, joke that they shouldn't be the ones handing out marriage tips.

A thrilling courtroom game takes over the house and the Khan brothers summon a few accused housemates to the witness box.

Season 17 of ‘Bigg Boss’ airs on Colors and JioCinema.

