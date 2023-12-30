'Bigg Boss 17’: Ayesha Khan rushed to hospital after falling unconscious

Mumbai, Dec 30 Ayesha Khan, who is the wildcard contestant on the reality television show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, was rushed to hospital due to a medical emergency. She had fainted unexpectedly.

She was rushed to hospital on the evening of December 29, and after a quick check-up, she was brought back inside the house.

Ayesha Khan, often makes headlines for her past equation with comedian Munawar Faruqui, who is also a contestant on the show.

During last week, Ayesha, who was sitting with Munawar and Neil Bhatt in the garden area, complained of uneasiness. The moment she stood up to walk towards the confession room, she fainted on the floor. Munawar took her to the medical room and waited for her outside.

Ayesha, who is known for her work in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and music videos such as 'Reborn Heer', 'Guitar', 'Dil Ne', 'Mohabbat Ke Kabil', entered 'Bigg Boss 17' as a wildcard contestant. She claimed that Munawar Faruqui was double dating her and Nazila Sitaishi.

