‘Bigg Boss 17’: DJ Chetas lauds Munawar’s game

Mumbai, Dec 30 DJ Chetas, who is known for his bollywood mashups and remixes, expressed his support for musician-comedian Munawar Faruqui in ‘Bigg Boss 17’.

Of late, Munawar has been at the receiving end of unfavourable treatment from housemates following the entry of Ayesha Khan in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house.

However, Munawar has emerged as one of the most popular contestants this season, earning the title of BB King of the Week for seven consecutive weeks.

During a recent ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, DJ Chetas graced the stage to celebrate the New Year with the contestants. Prior to his appearance, he was photographed outside the ‘Bigg Boss’ sets.

When asked about his favourite contestant during an interaction with the Paparazzi, he expressed his support for Munawar.

He said: “Sab ka favourite hai wo. Wo dil wala Banda hai aur wo dil se khelta hai aur dil wale log jeetate hain har baar. Wo akela khelta hai aur zyada dependent nahi hai. Actually, pura ghar uspe dependent hota hai. So, I think he is very strong in the house.”

Responding to who will win the show, he confidently stated, "Sabko wahi lag raha hai, public ke vote hai jo jitane wali hai. Aur aap sab bol rahe ho Munawar jeetega aur main bhi bol raha hoon Munawar, toh jeet usi ke hogi.”

‘Bigg Boss 17’ airs on Colors TV.

