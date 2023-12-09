'Bigg Boss 17': Salman Khan says Ankita, Isha and Mannara are running the house

Mumbai, Dec 9 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has given a reality check to the entire ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house claiming that only three people are running the show and the rest housemates seem “clueless and lost”.

In a promo shared by the channel, Salman is seen talking about Ankita and Mannara.

The actor said it’s clear that Mannara Chopra hates Ankita Lokhande but Ankita doesn’t hate her. Then he goes on to talk about Isha Malviya facing her past and present in the show.

Salman praises her for being brave and handling the situation beautifully. However, he then talks about other housemates.

“Is ghar ko yeh 3 sirf chala eahe hain. Baaki sab log jo hai… Zyaadatar log clueless hai and lost lag rahe hai. Inke koi idea hi nahi ki kya ho raha hai. Inko lagta hai ke yeh log chaaye huye hai. Jo ki yeh nahi chaaye huye hai,” Salman said.

In the upcoming episode, the eviction will take place and Salman will also be seen schooling some housemates such as Abhishek Kumar and Mannara.

