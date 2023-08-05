‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Confrontation between Elvish, Avinash escalates into physical violence

Mumbai, August 5 Tensions are at an all time high as ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is gearing up for its ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ special, with many dramatic developments simultaneously taking place this time, resulting in massive bawaal as Salman Khan also has his own undisclosed plans.

On one hand Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan have both been given captaincy as they passed the task in the ‘Ticket to Finale’ rather spectacularly. As such, the new task will begin momentarily, but the wait is seeming a lot longer than it actually is as every second seems tantamount to an hour gone by.

Elsewhere, the other contestants such as Bebika Dhruve, Jad Hadid, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev and Manisha Rani are pondering over the next round, with the same question in their heads, who will be the next person to get evicted as new eliminations are approaching in this ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ making it even more special than before.

Then heated confrontations also took place between Elvish and Avinash both threatening each other, with Jad and Manisha attempting to diffuse the whole situation. But the results were pretty much zero as the confrontation almost escalated into physical violence, but did not get there.

Minding your behavior and attitude is key in the show as Salman Khan evaluates and bases his own judgment on the basis of the evaluated behaviour and attitude displayed by the contestants.

Now with Salman Khan, it is best to expect the unexpected when it comes to what goes on in the house. The public poll also has a great impact in determining the overall outcome, and Elvish and Abhishek seem to be the only two top players in the game so far, with not many votes going to others.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ and its ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ stream on JioCinema.

