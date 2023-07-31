'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar talks about her 'broken family' to Abhishek Malhan

Mumbai, July 31 On the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', housemate Jiya Shankar finally opened up about her family and the broken home she comes from to her co-housemate Abhishek Malhan.

After the nomination, Jiya had a fight with Avinash Sachdeva. Abhishek was trying to make her understand that she did wrong by nominating her friend.

Jiya burst into tears and said that she wants to play the game for herself as she needs it the most.

Talking about her family, Jiya said that she has a single mother.

Asked if she had a brother, Jiya denied saying that it's only her mom and she in the family.

Jiya said: "Nobody has lived the life that I've. I don't have a dad and it's not easy to live with a single mom. I've no male in my family, not even a brother. It's just me and my mom. Things related to Jad affect me because he calls himself my father figure which he isn't."

To which, Abhishek added: "You should think from a friendship point of view. Both Avinash and Jad trusted you a lot and you doing this ended everything between you guys."

This week, the evicted contestant is Aashika Bhatia, who entered with Elvish Yadav as a wildcard.

Born in Surat, Aashika made her acting debut at the age of 9 in the 2009 show 'Meera'. She was also seen in the show 'Parvarrish-Kuch Khattee Kuch Meethi.

Aashika has also worked with Salman Khan in the film 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' in 2015. She is also a social media influencer.

Currently the show has Elvish, Abhishek, Jiya, Manisha, Jad Hadid, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash and Pooja present.

However, there are reports of Pooja, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, leaving the show doing the rounds on the Internet.

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' airs on Jio Cinema.

