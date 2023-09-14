Bilateral cyber cooperation discussed at 5th India-Japan Cyber Dialogue in Tokyo

Tokyo [Japan], September 14 : Discussions on important areas of bilateral cyber cooperation and 5G technology were held at the fifth India-Japan Cyber Dialogue in Tokyo on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Both sides also reviewed the progress achieved in the areas of cybersecurity and Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) including 5G technology, the MEA said in an official release.

India and Japan exchanged views on latest developments in cyber domain and mutual cooperation at the United Nations and other multilateral and regional fora, including under the Quad framework. Both the delegations underscored the importance of capacity building in ensuring secure cyberspace and agreed to cooperate in this aspect, the release said.

The Indian Delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary, Cyber Diplomacy Division, MEA, while the Japanese delegation was led by Ishizuki Hideo, Ambassador in-charge of Cyber Policy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of Japan.

The Indian delegation consisted of senior officials from MEA, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Defence (MoD), National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MEITY), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) and Embassy of India in Tokyo, the release said.

The Japanese delegation included senior officials from National Centre of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication (MIC), Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), MOFA and other concerned departments, it added.

The Indian side also invited the Japanese side to the sixth India-Japan Cyber Dialogue in New Delhi in 2024 as mutually convenient, the release added.

