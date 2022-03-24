Bilawal Bhutto calls Imran Khan a 'rat' who is running away from no confidence motion

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday called Prime Minister Imran Khan a "rat" who is running away from the no-confidence motion.

Rat is generally associated with the epidemic plague that ruined entire Medieval Europe.The term rat denotes the present situation of Pakistan plagued with economic distress and political instability.

Asking Imran Khan to demonstrate his strength through a power show of 173-lawmakers in the National Assembly for the no-confidence vote, Bilawal said, "He calls us rats and is himself running away. You are a rat, Imran Khan," reported the Dawn newspaper.

Bilawal's remarks came during a PPP rally in Malakand on Wednesday.

Asserting that he will not accept "any kind of rigging" in the upcoming no-trust vote, Bilawal said that the people have to let Imran Khan go now.

"He [PM Imran] knows he can only win through the rigging. This is his last resort. But no selection will take place now. No one is ready to shake hands with you. People have to let this man go."

According to The News International, one of the largest English language newspapers in Pakistan, the country is in the throes of a deep financial crisis as current account deficit was heading towards a historic record by touching the USD 20 billion mark or 6 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the current fiscal year.

Noting that the no-confidence motion is a test for the democracy, neutrality, and federation of Pakistan, he said, "We want to face this test democratically. We believe it is very important for the progress of Pakistan", reported the media outlet.

The PPP leader further said that the premier is violating the Constitution by trapping the speaker [Asad Qaiser] in Article 6 and challenged Imran Khan to cut to the chase and hold the no-confidence motion immediately.

The PPP leader also called out Imran Khan for using derogatory language for Opposition leaders and added that his language resembles that of a defeated man.

"You call Maulana Fazlur Rehman diesel but you have forgotten the price of diesel which has skyrocketed. You called Shehbaz boot polisher but you are not left with any more boots. You talk about Madinah from the same mouth you hurl abuses from," the media outlet quoted him as saying.

He further said that Imran Khan wants the law of the jungle to be implemented in Pakistan, adding that he wants to convert all the institutions into his Tiger Force.

"When I will visit you next, there will be a new prime minister," he added, addressing the rally, exuding confidence in the success of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

The developments come as the opposition parties in Pakistan submitted a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in the National Assembly on March 8. The crucial session of the assembly to deliberate on the no-confidence motion has been summoned on March 25.

( With inputs from ANI )

