Bilawal Bhutto firm on long march despite government tactics

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirmed his faith in the scheduled long march next month despite Imran Khan's government's tactics to derail it.

Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the government is specifically targeting the PPP because of the long march but it will be held despite government tactics and propaganda, according to News International.

"The propaganda against the PPP had started from various quarters before the long march," he said.

"The government's tactics are bound to fail and he could visualise the difficulties the government is already facing due to this long march," he added.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto telephoned Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

Further, PMLN President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif thanked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif tested positive for coronavirus a few days back.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto, who is in Lahore, held a meeting with former Prime Ministers Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and handed them over important tasks regarding the PPP's long march scheduled to be started from Karachi on February 27, as reported by Dawn.

Also, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was briefed by former Prime Ministers and members of the long march organising committee on the preparations, according to the Dawn.

On the other hand, Pakistan opposition under Bilawal Bhutto decided to challenge the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2022 after the Pakistan Senate approved it with a one-vote majority.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the Imran government is following foreign agenda.

"Sometimes he talks to bring the system of China, other times desires to introduce the system followed in Iran," he said.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed that March 23 would be marked a historic day for Pakistan when the whole country would be moving towards Islamabad, according to the Dawn.

( With inputs from ANI )

