Bilawal Bhutto gives radical call to implement constitutional amendment in Pakistan

Hyderabad [Pakistan], October 19 : In a public rally on Friday, leading Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari warned that if political parties in parliament do not reach a consensus on the 26th constitutional amendment, he will push the amendment through parliament using a brute, or two-thirds majority, Dawn reported.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the chairperson of Pakistan People's Party which is led by his father Asif Ali Zardari who is the President of Pakistan.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is in coalition with PM Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N). These two parties along with Fazlur Rehman's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) have come together to implement 26th constitutional amendment in Pakistan's constitution.

While addressing a PPP rally in Pakistan's Hyderabad city to mark the anniversary of the attack on his mother's homecoming parade in 2007, Bilawal Bhutto said, "It is my desire to have consensus among all political parties in parliament for this amendment. The second option, which is not my preferred path, is to rely on the majority's vote to pass it," Dawn noted.

He urged political parties to consider the future and work towards raising the dignity of parliament, adding that they operate within a certain "political space".

Bhutto noted that while the PPP was unable to establish a constitutional court during its 2008-2013 government, he is committed to fulfilling the promise made by Benazir Bhutto.

He acknowledged opposition to the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC), particularly from PTI leaders, but insisted that the new court would ensure equal representation for all provinces.

PTI has been protesting across Pakistan against the implementation of the constitutional amendments as ithe Party alleges that the bill would undermine the powers of judiciary.

PTI leaders have also alleged that bribes upto Rs 1 Billion are being offered to lawmakers to garner support for passing the amendment law.

In the public rally, Bilawal Bhutto gave out historical justifications for implementation of the 26th amendment saying that even Muhammad Ali Jinnah had called for a separate court for routine justice matters at the 1930 Round Table Conference.

The FCC, Bhutto claimed, would protect the rights of provinces by providing equal representation and addressing disputes between the federation and provinces.

As per Dawn, Bhutto insisted that his mother and former Pakistan PM Benazir Bhutto had supported the establishment of the FCC because she understood the "real face" of the judiciary, which he said had repeatedly legitimised dictatorial rule.

"After abolishing the 'One Unit' system in the country through parliament, my mother wanted to eliminate the concept of 'One Unit' in the judiciary as well," he added.

