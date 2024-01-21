Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari calls on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers to support PPP in polls

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 21 : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to support his party in the upcoming polls, pledging to "bury politics of revenge," Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Speaking at a public meeting in Lahore, he said, "I have experienced the oppression of the PML-N and I would never wish for any political party worker to endure such hardship." Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's younger sister Aseefa also attended the public meeting.

"I do not believe in politics of oppression," he added.

Pakistan's former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stressed that the upcoming elections were a contest between the PML-N and the PPP. He called on PTI workers to offer their support to PPP. He asserted that imprisoning women belonging to rival parties was not called politics.

In reference to the PML-N, he said, "Those who profess to uphold the sanctity of the vote are currently engaging in political manoeuvres that betray their original ideology." He also extended an invitation to PML-N workers, saying, "Come to me, and I will respect your vote and take care of you."

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stressed that he would unite Pakistan by rooting out politics of division and hatred. He said, "I respect everyone and believe in consensus." He said the reins of Pakistan could not be handed over to veteran lawmakers, alleging that they had repeatedly failed to keep their promises to the people.

He noted that the PPP was the only party that fulfilled its promises. Calling on the young people of Pakistan to not squander the "power of the vote," he spoke about the challenges faced by many young and qualified people in securing employment.

He said, "Give me one chance, and I will provide you with a youth card, ensuring that you will not face difficulties in obtaining both jobs and training in modern technology."

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that Pakistan could save Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 300 billion by shutting down 17 ministries. He also announced that PKR 1.5 trillion in subsidies, currently allocated to the affluent, could be more beneficial if redirected towards deserving people.

He emphasised that the income of the common man under the PPP government will be doubled. He said, "I am aware of the difficulties faced by families due to politics of division and hatred, which have been detrimental to the country," he said. "I am committed to steering the country in a new direction."

In a post shared on X, he stated, "It is time to put an end to the politics of revenge, division, and hate. It is time to choose a new way of politics."

On Saturday, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the general elections on February 8 will be a struggle between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and his party, as he called on the people to vote for the 'arrow' in the forthcoming polls, according to the ARY News.

Addressing a public meeting in Kot Addu, the former foreign minister said the PPP fully believes in "vote power." He stated that all parties, with the exception of the PPP, represent elites who benefit affluent individuals while harming the poor.

He claimed that a victory for his party would come as a 'sigh of relief' for the average citizen, adding that the February 8 general elections would be a fight between only two major partiesthe PPP and PML-N, according to ARY News.

He stated that the PPP's 10-point programme will help the country overcome all political, economic, and security issues, according to ARY News report. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said, "Pakistan can get rid of inflation and poverty by implementation of our 10-point economic agenda."

