Billie Eilish dedicates her award to people struggling emotionally at Palm Springs gala

Los Angeles, Jan 5 Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas won Chairman’s Award for their chart-topper ‘What Was I Made For?’ from ‘Barbie’ at the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s annual gala hosted by Mary Hart.

Billie Eilish paid a tribute to her parents and recalling their journey as aspiring actors, Eilish got candid about the emotional song’s personal meaning, reports Variety.

She dedicated her award to “Anyone who experiences hopelessness and the feeling of existential dread, and feeling like ‘what’s the point'.”

“We all feel like that occasionally,” Eilish said. “I have really not wanted to be here. Sorry, dark, damn. I’ve spent a lot of time feeling that way. I want to say to anyone that feels that way, be patient with yourself, and know that it’s worth it all. And I think it’s good to be alive.”

As per Variety, ‘Barbie’ writer-director Greta Gerwig presented Eilish and her brother Finneas with the glass trophy, after she herself accepted the Director of the Year award, presented by her stars Margot Robbie and America Ferrera. Gerwig recalled that when she saw her first movie in a theatre, ‘The Muppets Take Manhattan’, she ran toward the screen and tried to get into the movie. “I will spend the rest of my life running to the screen to get in,” she vowed.

It was an emotional night for many of the honorees. ‘The Holdovers’ star Paul Giamatti, who received the Icon Award from his ‘Sideways’ co-star Sandra Oh, paid tribute to his late mother, who passed away prior to the 2004 comedy, and older sister, who died before the opening of Alexander Payne’s latest critically acclaimed film.

“I never thought of myself as an icon,” said Giamatti, who ran down some of his best roles and paid tribute to the directors he has worked with. “I’ve played some weird, difficult guys,” he said, “and sometimes it’s hard to get inside their heads.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor