Biman Bangladesh Airlines fails to regain control of email server after hack

Published: March 23, 2023

By Sumi Khan
Dhaka, March 23 Biman Bangladesh Airlines has failed to regain control of its email server, which was hacked on March 17.


The hackers have demanded a large amount of ransom after taking control of the server by using ransomware a type of malware designed to block access to a computer system.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali said a probe committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

