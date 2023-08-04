Biocon Biologics announces key leadership appointments, Rhonda Duffy to be COO

Bengaluru, Aug 4 Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of pharmaceutical giant Biocon Ltd, has made several key leadership appointments which will play an important role in transforming the organisation and realising its ambition of building a global biosimilars leader.

As per a company statement, Rhonda Duffy has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) and will lead manufacturing, quality, and supply chain management. She brings over 30 years of experience in the global pharmaceuticals industry.

Dr. Sandeep Athalye, who has been with Biocon Biologics for over 6 years as its Chief Medical Officer, has been elevated to Chief Development Officer to head CMC, Clinical Development and Medical and Regulatory Affairs.

David Gibson joins the company from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to lead all licensing, strategic partnering and business development activities as its Global Head – Business Development.

Stephanie Wasco joins as Head of Communications – Advanced Markets to lead Corporate and Marketing Communications and Product Branding in Advanced Markets such as the US and Europe.

In addition to the above key leadership appointments, the Company has on-boarded global leadership talent across several functions including Manufacturing Science and Technology (MSAT), Clinical Development, Finance, HR, Legal and Compliance.

Biocon Biologics CEO and Managing Director, Shreehas Tambe said: "These new additions to the leadership team bring rich, global experience which will help prepare the organization for the future and ensure a seamless integration of the recently acquired global biosimilars business from Viatris. In doing so, it will allow us to enhance performance, reliability and sustainability while delivering on our commitment of bringing high-quality affordable biosimilars to millions of patients across the globe."

