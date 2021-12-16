Blinken, Bangladeshi FM agree to strengthen ties, address global challenges

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

During the phone call. Blinken reaffirmed US-Bangladesh long-standing partnership on development, economic growth, and security, the state department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed the importance of human rights and agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and address shared global challenges, the statement further said.

( With inputs from ANI )

