Blinken, Bilawal Bhutto discuss ways of enhancing US-Pak partnership

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday and discussed issues concerning economic and regional stability, as they welcomed the 75th anniversary of US-Pakistan diplomatic relations.

A US State Department release said both ministers reaffirmed their joint goals for enhancing US-Pakistan bilateral partnerships on climate and health.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The Secretary welcomed the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and Pakistan and reaffirmed our joint goals for enhancing U.S.-Pakistan bilateral partnerships on economic stability, climate, and health," said the US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed coordination to mitigate the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, regional stability, commercial and people-to-people ties, and the devastating effects of Putin's unprovoked war on Ukraine on food security in Pakistan and worldwide," Price added.

According to the Pakistani media, during the phone call, the two sides also agreed to look forward to frequent exchange of high-level visits between the dignitaries of the two states.

Bilawal also requested his American counterpart to ease the issuance of visas for Pakistani nationals.

Back in May this year, Bilawal met Blinken in New York City and affirmed the desire for a strong bilateral relationship, following the rough patch under the Imran Khan government.

They discussed expanding partnerships in climate, investment, trade, and health as well as people-to-people ties. The US State Department said they underscored the importance of US-Pakistan cooperation on regional peace, counterterrorism, Afghan stability, support for Ukraine, and democratic principles.

The bilateral ties between Pakistan and US seemed to be mending after an extensive rough patch under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been blaming Washington for his ouster from power in April via a vote of no-confidence. The Biden administration has repeatedly claimed it had nothing to do with Khan's removal.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor