Blinken speaks to Japanese, S Korean counterparts ahead of China visit

Washington DC [US], June 18 : Ahead of his visit to China, United States State Secretary Antony Blinken spoke with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on Saturday.

In a statement, US State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "Secretary of State Antony J Blinken spoke today with Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa ahead of the Secretary's travel to the People's Republic of China."

In the conversation with Yoshimasa, Blinken condemned North Korea's "unlawful ballistic missile" launch into the Sea of Japan and reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to the defence of Japan.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Hayashi discussed the importance of sustained U.S.-Japan-ROK trilateral cooperation on a range of regional and global issues, including economic development in the Indo-Pacific, and reaffirmed their continued support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

This statement came after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday. After the incident, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan has lodged a protest with North Korea over the missile launch, reported Kyodo News.

He tweeted, "North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow." Kishida added, "Dedicate maximum effort to gather & analyze information, & provide the public speedy & adequate information. Ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels, & other assets. Take all possible measures for precaution, incl. readiness for contingencies."

Blinken also spoke with the South Korean Foreign Minister where he condemned the DPRK's continued unlawful ballistic missile launches and noted the need for China to use its influence to encourage Pyongyang to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy.

"The Secretary reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to the defence of the ROK. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Park discussed the importance of sustained U.S.-ROK-Japan trilateral cooperation in advancing economic prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and in strengthening the rules-based international order. The Secretary thanked his counterpart for the ROK's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Miller added in the statement.

Blinken is all set to travel to China and the United Kingdom from June 16-21, the Department of State said in a statement.

During his visit to China, Blinken will meet with senior PRC officials where he will discuss the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the US-PRC relationship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor