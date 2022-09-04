'Bloody revolution or elections only way to remove ruling elite': Imran Khan

Islamabad, Sep 4 Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan said "a bloody revolution" or "elections" are the only way to remove the ruling elite imposed on the nation, local media reported.

Addressing a jalsa in Bahawalpur, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman highlighted how the Sharifs, Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman are a disease the country is suffering from, Samaa TV reported.

He maintained that the incumbent government did not come to power to reduce inflation but only to protect their ill-gotten wealth.

Reiterating his call for fresh general elections, Imran added the country will continue to suffer because no one knows where the country is headed towards, Samaa TV reported.

"We are stuck in the quicksand of debt," the ex-premier said as he pinned hope on overseas people of Pakistan for always lending help to their home country in the time of crisis.

The PTI chief went on to say that the only way overseas people of Pakistan will bring their money back is when they know the justice system in the nation is active.

Earlier, the PTI chairman addressed a lawyers convention in the same city.

Declaring to bring a "revolution of justice", the former Prime Minister said he needed help of the lawyers community to take down all the mafias imposed on the country.

"Who protects democracy? The lawyers," he emphasised. "The only reason we have been sent to this world is to dispense justice."

"Land mafia has become the biggest mafia in the country," he added, saying that thieves have taken over the country, Samaa TV reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor