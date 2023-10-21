Bodies of 4 Nepal students killed in Hamas attack to be flown to Kathmandu from Israel today

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 21 : Bodies of four of the 10 students from Nepal who were killed in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel are set to be flown for Kathmandu on Saturday from Israel, the Nepal Embassy in Tel Aviv said.

In a statement, the Nepal Embassy said the bodies will be flown to Kathmandu on Saturday afternoon at 1:25 pm (Israel local time) via a stopover at Dubai.

"Killed in Hamas attack in Kibbutz- Alumim in Southern Israel, bodies of 4 Nepali students whose legal procedures has been completed will be flown for Kathmandu at 1:25 PM (Local Time- Israel). The FlyDubai flight number FZ 1210 from Israel to Dubai and then FlyDubai flight number FZ 8351 has been arranged to fly from Dubai to Kathmandu. As per the flight details, the bodies will reach Kathmandu on Sunday morning. Identities of remaining bodies is under process," the Nepal Embassy in Tel Aviv stated.

As per the embassy, the bodies of the students identified as Narayan Prasad Neupane, Lokendra Singh Dhami, Dipeshraj Bista, and Ashish Chaudhary will be repatriated first.

While efforts are ongoing to identify the other bodies, the embassy has emphasized its commitment to locating Bipin Joshi, who remains unaccounted for. The authorities have assured that all available resources and mechanisms are being deployed to find him.

The Israeli government has cooperated with the embassy, handing over the bodies of the victims.

Earlier, Nepal Embassy official told ANI, as many as 10 Nepali students were confirmed dead in the terrorist attack by Hamas terror group in Israel.

Arjun Ghimire, First Secretary at the Nepali Embassy in Israel toldover phone, "The Israeli Police has confirmed to us that bodies of 10 Nepalis have been confirmed. Some are still out of contact and some are in serious medical condition, so the number might go up. An announcement about it in detail is due from the Foreign Ministry."

Nepal's Foreign Affairs Minister had previously shared in a post on social media platform that approximately 4,500 Nepali nationals are serving as caregivers in Israel and additionally, 265 Nepali students are participating in Israel's learning and earning program, sponsored by the Israeli government.

"Of these students, 119 hail from Agriculture and Forestry University, 97 from Tribhuvan University, and 49 from Far-Western University. Notably, 17 of the 49 students from Sudurpaschim University were studying in Kibbutz Alumim, located in southern Israel. According to the latest update from the Nepali Embassy, Kibbutz Alumim is in close proximity to the Gaza area, where a severe attack was carried out by the Hamas group. Out of the 17 Nepali students studying in that area, 2 have been confirmed safe, while 4 have sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. Unfortunately, the status of the remaining 11 individuals is uncertain as they are out of contact, raising concerns about potential casualties. Efforts are underway to gather accurate information and assess the situation comprehensively," he added.

He stated that Nepal government has reacted promptly to the attack in Israel. Saud said that Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' chaired a meeting during which a coordination mechanism was established. He said that the Nepal government is dedicated to providing essential support, coordination, and facilitation to Nepalis in Israel.

